Mom Forbids Her Daughter From Ever Talking To Her Stepsister, But One Day She Goes Behind Her Back To Meet Her Stepsister And Realizes Her Mother Was Lying

Imagine growing up with your mom and stepdad. You have a stepsister, but you have never even met her because your mom hates her so much.

When you were older, would you want to meet your stepsister, or would you believe you mom and keep her out of your life?

In this story, one girl decides to meet her stepsister, and her mom is furious when she finds out.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for standing my ground against my mother? Last week i had a very heated argument (Or maybe one can even say fight) with my mother on the subjective of my (Step)sister who she had banned me from ever talking to since my birth. It’s a long story but I’ll try keep it short. My parents married at a very high age (~50), and due to this, as you can imagine, this was my father’s second marriage.

Her mother really hates her stepsister.

He had a daughter from that marriage (early 20s back then), which my mother disliked more than anything because my father paid a lot of attention to her, mentally and economically.

This resulted in very heated relations, and eventually she forced her to “Get out of their life”.

Fast forward 18 years and all this time she has banned me from ever talking to her and having any sort of contact with her because “She ruined our life.” Her reasoning is, among many she influenced my father to not be a great husband and she said she (My sister) is looking for a way to get rid of me so she can get all of the inherence.

She went behind her mother’s back to meet her stepsister.

A while ago, I finally managed to meet her in a condition where i could spend lots of time with her, and I very quickly realized pretty much all of what i heard from my mom was nonsense and she actually, all this time really cared for me and during the 1 week time i spent with her found out we were very compatible and she was very supportive of me.

My mother finally found out about this and was unimaginably mad. I stood my ground, saying she is wrong about her and how she is my sister, and she has no right to ban me from being in contact with her. She is very very mad and has said I’m no longer her child for disobeying her so blatantly. So what do you think? Was i right or wrong?

I understand that her mother doesn’t like the stepsister, but that doesn’t mean she has to feel the same way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person was in a similar situation.

LOL. This person couldn’t resist sarcasm.

She’s free to make her own decision about whether or not to have a relationship with her sister.

She really should talk to her stepsister’s dad. I’m curious why he would let his wife cut her out of their lives too.

All this time, her mom might’ve been the evil stepmother.

