Mom Hosts Halloween Party And Orders Plenty Of Food, But Mother-In-Law Shows Up With Enough To Feed An Army And Hijacks The Event

A woman says her Halloween party turned chaotic after her mother-in-law ignored all plans and showed up with an entire feast, including hot dogs, mac and cheese, pizza, and drinks, despite being told only to bring a pie.

Instead of helping, MIL ended up taking over the party and offering her own food to guests while the host’s catered platters went untouched.

MIL brings way too much food I had a Halloween party and had ordered several platters of food for the adults and boo buckets from McDonald’s for the kids. My MIL always asks exactly what food we are providing for parties, so I texted her several times letting her know. She said she wanted to bring a pie and I said that was fine.

She ended up grilling hot dogs right before the party and brought that along with all the toppings, several types of chips, an apple pie and ice cream, a giant cooler of drinks, Mac n cheese, various snacks for the kids and a pizza. She goes on to basically host the party, going around offering people her food and drinks. Now honestly I would not be that annoyed, but she didn’t coordinate this with me at all.

I ended up ordering way too much food and a lot of it went to waste, since people were eating her food too. It’s not the first time she’s done this and that’s why I told her exactly what I was providing this time. AITAH for being annoyed or should I just be grateful she brought food?

Reddit users overwhelmingly sided with the host. Many agreed that while the gesture may have been well-intentioned, ignoring boundaries and undermining someone’s planning is not “helpful,” it’s controlling.

When your MIL brings a full buffet to your party uninvited, it’s not generosity, it’s a hostile takeover in Tupperware.

