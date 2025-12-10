Mom Was Patiently Waiting For Some Apple Slices For Her Son, But Two Rude Boys Swooped In And Quickly Took All The Free Samples

Kids will be kids, but that doesn’t mean they are excused from behaving badly.

Imagine waiting for a sample at Costco. If some kids took all the samples the second they were ready, would you be upset, or would you dismiss it as kids will be kids?

The woman in this story was waiting patiently for a Costco apple sample with her young son.

But two kids swooped in and took every single piece before anyone else could try one.

Check out the full story below to find out how she handled the situation.

AITAH for calling kids rude for taking all of the samples at Costco? I was shopping at Costco with my 2-year-old son in the shopping cart. There was a sample lady almost done cutting up an apple. So I waited for her to finish, as were a few other people. As soon as she placed them on the table, these two young boys, maybe age 7–8, swooped in and took all of the samples.

This mom confronted the little boys.

I was appalled. Everyone else was in disbelief, too. A lady even said out loud, “Did they just take all of the samples?” I saw them take their samples back to their mom’s shopping cart. So I walked by them and said that was awfully rude to not leave any samples for anyone else to try.

The little boys’ mom cussed at her.

Their mom heard and told me to get lost because they’re free, and the lady will just cut more. I feel a little bad because they are kids, and that behavior was clearly taught by their feral mother, but I believe they also needed to be told that was incredibly rude.

The lady gave her son new apple slices.

The sample lady cut some more and gave me the first one so I could give it to my son. So, all was well in the end. I understand they’re just apples, but some of you parents are nuts.

They were just apples, but the kids should still learn not to take all the samples.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Free samples don’t mean free passes for bad manners.

