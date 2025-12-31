Mother’s Due Date Collided With Her Brother’s Graduation, So She Chose Her Health And Sparked A Dramatic Guilt Trip From Her Mother

Major life moments often collide in ways no one can fully plan for.

So when the birth of one mother’s third child ended up scheduled right around her brother’s graduation day, everything suddenly became a logistical and emotional juggling act.

AITA for not attending my brothers HS graduation? I got a text from my mother saying, “(Brother’s) graduation is Thursday, May 21st, so mark your calendars because baby is due the next day, so it’s real close!”

This mother immediately has doubts she can make it all work.

This is my 3rd baby, and I am due two days after my brother’s graduation. I have had two previous C-sections around 39 weeks, so I am assuming I will be scheduled for a C-section around that same time, making me not even a week postpartum at the time of graduation.

But when she broke the news to her mother, she didn’t take it well.

I told her I was not likely going to be able to go considering I would still be healing with a newborn, with two younger kids at home. She responded saying that my brother misses me and she hopes I can make it because “he is excited, he never thought he would get here, and he wants us to all share in his happiness.” I understand wanting to celebrate family success, but I want to prioritize my health.

She knows her brother will understand, but it’s her mother really giving her a hard time.

This is all words coming from our mother. I have not spoken to my brother about his feelings on the situation, but he is generally very understanding and would totally understand that healing from childbirth is priority and it is just unlucky timing of the two together. Also, in addition to this, May 21st happens to be my husband’s and my anniversary… AITA for not going to his graduation?

Choosing her health is the responsible thing to do here.

What did Reddit think?

