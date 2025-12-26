National Park Visitor Reluctantly Pays A Ticket For Failing To Pay The Admission Fee, And He Thinks The Employees Are Lying About Charging Admission Since 1984

If you want to visit a national park, you’re going to have to pay an admission fee. There are exceptions to this rule, but for the average tourist, an admission fee is required.

In this story, an angry man doesn’t think he should have to pay an admission fee, and he ends up yelling at the wrong person about it.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Angry man freaks out when he has to pay a ticket that I had nothing to do with. I work as a tourism counselor in a small town in Canada situated near a national park. We share a building with Parks Canada so that they can provide information about the park and we can give information about the town. National Parks have an admission fee, and if you don’t pay the admission fee, you receive a reminder that you need to pay. If you do not pay, then the reminder turns into a ticket, gets sent of to a collection agency and you have to pay a larger fine. I am able to deal with these tickets at my desk, in case of it getting too busy at the Parks desk. This does not mean I have anything to do with these tickets. Let the story begin.

An angry man needed to pay a ticket.

It is five minutes before closing and I’m getting ready to shut down when a clearly distraught man comes storming up to the door holding a ticket in his hand. He gets to the door and realizes he does not have a mask (still required in Canada at the time). He goes back to his truck to get a mask and doesn’t even put it on when he enters. My desk and the Parks Canada desk are situated across the room from each other, and Parks Canada’s desk is closest to the door, so typically, people will go to the Parks desk first, but of course, since I’m writing about this now, this gentlemen came storming right up to my desk yelling about his ticket. When he gets to my desk, he throws his ticket at my face which ends up being a critical hit and leaves me at low HP. He then proceeds to let me know that he was going to throw the ticket out but his girlfriend had convinced him to pay the fee (keep in mind this fee is only $10).

He thinks the employees are lying.

I ask him the required questions so I can charge him the correct amount and he starts yelling, saying “I’ve been coming to this park for 15 years and I’ve never had to pay an admission fee! This is nonsense!” He asks how long we have been charging people to enter national parks and I lean over so I can see the person at the Parks desk who should be dealing with this lunatic and ask her how long. “1984,” she says. This nice gentleman decides that me and the woman working at the Parks desk are lying about this and gets fed up. After yelling at me a little while longer about how stupid I am, and how I shouldn’t be working this job, he throws a $10 bill at my face, draining the last bit of HP I had, and storms off. The woman working at the Parks desk proceeded to thank me profusely for dealing with him as she should have been the one dealing with him.

I wonder how he got away without paying for so many years! I’m glad the coworker expressed her gratitude for not having to deal with the angry man.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s how it works at the Golden Gate Bridge…

This person overheard a coworker complain about a parking ticket.

Another person would’ve done some quick calculations.

This person would’ve wanted to warn the girlfriend.

It’s not like the fee was even very expensive!

