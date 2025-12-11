New Starbucks Teddy Bear Cup Is In Such High Demand That Employees Are Buying Them Up , And One Customer Is Sharing His Story

Starbucks has done a great job at transforming itself from just a coffee shop into an iconic brand with a huge following.

When they release a new product, millions of people want it, and that is especially true when it is a cute keepsake mug like the new teddy bear cold drink cup. When a TikToker went to buy one for his fiancée, he ran into some problems.

He made a video about his experience, which began with him saying, “It’s 5 O’Clock in the morning. I woke up at 4:30 AM, came to line at this Starbucks to get the stupid Teddy Bear cup. Why? Because I’m getting married in a week and a half. I’m getting married next Saturday, and my fiancé has been stressing out over every little detail, and I really wanted to get her something that she wanted. She wanted that Starbucks coffee cup.”

What a nice guy.

He continues, “They sold out before I got there. There were only two of them. One on the counter and one that an employee bought for themselves. These Starbucks people are crazy.”

That’s for sure. People who collect Starbucks items go all out to get what they want.

TikTok/watchwatchermiamiLater, he said, “I was there by 4:40. When I got there, it’s because these Starbucks people reserved the cups for themselves, and then reserved the only two that were for customers, for their friends. One of them was let into that Starbucks at 4:50.”

I get why employees can buy them, but they shouldn’t be able to let friends in early to buy the rest.

Near the end of the video, he said, “Mind you, I’m back home now, there was people in the line that had gone to other Starbucks and the employees said we don’t have the cups because our employees bought them all.”

In their defense, those cups are pretty cute. I can see why people want it.

This guy did his best, hopefully, his future wife will be happy.

Watch the video for yourself. It can be seen here:

The people in the comments think it is crazy what is happening with these cups.

This person says they shouldn’t let employees buy them.

They limit the quantity so that the demand goes way up and they get videos like this made.

Wow, now that is crazy.



I bet they are selling for hundreds on eBay.

