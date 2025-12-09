Office Employee In Charge Of Finances Doesn’t Get The Help He Needs To Make Important Deposits, So He Goes Rogue And Shows That DIY Doesn’t Always Work

Mo’ money, mo’ problems, as the saying goes. In this case, the money is the problem… that, and an employer that is too “hands-off” to help an employee do their job correctly.

This story gives us an insight into what happens when a shunned employee decides to make a real bank statement…

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Figure It Out Yourself I work in a satellite office for a larger parent company. My position is middle ranking and one of my daily tasks is to process payments that the office receives.

I have my own credit card processing account, but I have to use my supervisor’s account for mobile check deposits. Why don’t I have my own account?

That’s hard to say.

I have no idea because I’m the one handling the money at this office–for years (yes, it’s been discussed but it always becomes a zero priority point). For the past month-ish, I kept getting error messages when trying to mobile deposit. I went to the accounting head to ask for help and was told to just go to the bank and deposit the checks myself.

That’s not possible.

I can’t do that because I don’t have access to my own vehicle, so the checks kept piling up. I asked my supervisor and other staff in the office for help, but no one could help me. When I brought up the issue to the accounting head again, I was told to just deposit the checks myself (again, can’t) and “figure it out yourself.”

OP tried to “figure it out.”

On the error message, the bank provides a phone number for you to call in when you’re in need of help. I called it in the hopes of someone being able to help me and gave them my actual name. Not the supervisor’s name, aka the one who actually is supposed to be depositing the checks and to whom the account belongs.

Now there’s an even bigger problem.

The parent company’s account–for the main office, for the satellite offices, EVERYTHING–got flagged for fraud because of my call. Everything ground to a halt, no one could use the petty cash checks, deposit checks, use their company credit cards. Nothing.

Welp, that’s what they get I guess.

The accounting head was screaming mad (literally) about this and now having to deal with the issue themself. I reminded them what I was told and that I was just “trying to figure it out myself.” 🙂

Sometimes, all you need is a helping hand to prevent a blow-up.

