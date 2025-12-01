Office Worker Politely Says “Excuse Me” In A Crowded Store Aisle, But When No One Moves, They Decide to Squeeze Through Anyway

An office employee says they were just trying to leave the building’s on-site minimarket when they got stuck between two people blocking the only exit, one at the self-checkout, one at the cashier.

After saying “excuse me” and getting no response, they carefully nudged past, brushing shoulders in the process.

The man didn’t react, but the woman shot them a dirty look, and now the employee’s wondering if they crossed a line.

AITA for bumping into people after I said “excuse-me” and no one moved What happened is pretty much what’s in the title. I was in my office which is enormous (that offices that has a minimarket, pharmacy, restaurants, etc inside) and inside the minimarket there was a corridor with a self-checkout on one side with a woman using it and a cashier on the other side with a guy being attended, I approached and said excuse-me for both of them. None of them moved so I went ahead and passed anyway.

It was the only corridor to the exit, there was no other way and I’m 100% sure they heard me. I understand they’re not like, obligated to move for me, but I’m also not obligated to let them be in my way, specially because it was the only way to the exit, I have places to be just like they do so I figured it was ok. I didn’t bumped hard into them, I tried my best to pass without touching any of them but my shoulder definitely touched their backs.

The guy didn’t care at all but the woman definitely gave me a dirty look. AITA?

Reddit largely sided with the poster, saying it’s not rude to pass through after a polite warning, especially if there’s no other exit.

This person suggests being louder next time.

This person also votes NTA.

This person says the wrong phrase was used..

When “excuse me” gets ignored, a little shoulder brush might be the push etiquette needs.

