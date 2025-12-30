Older Sister Has Never Set Foot In A Casino In Her Life, So When Someone Had Won Big In Her Name, This Little Sis Knew Something Was Up

In moderation, gambling can be fun.

A little bet here and there, a couple of goes on a slot machine. As long as big money isn’t involved and you can afford it, there’s no harm in it at all.

But like many enjoyable things in life, gambling can be addictive. And if you get hooked on it, the habit can get very expensive, very quickly.

The older sister in this story has absolutely no interest in gambling whatsoever – but things are very different for her younger sister.

Read on to find out how the older sister somehow got embroiled in her sister’s gambling, and how her family made her out to be the bad guy.

AITA For Not Helping My Sister Claim Her Casino Winnings? My sister and my brother-in-law like to go to the casino. They also like to drag anyone they can into their messes, so I try to avoid them where possible. Recently, my sister won a large amount of money at the slots, and for some reason that I don’t want to know, she told them she was me. The casino’s payout policy for the amount she won is for it to occur during business hours.

She’s knows I won’t go anywhere with her so she couldn’t lure me to the casino. So she came clean and said she’d give me a few thousand for helping. She always thinks enough money will motivate anyone. I told her no and hung up the phone. I don’t want to be a part of any of that. Now she’s got the rest of the family up my butt because, money. Both of our brothers yelled at me for “not getting over myself enough to help her out this one time.” I’m thinking she offered them some money too.

But whatever. Her messed up name is not my problem. She’s been hatching plans all her life and I got dragged into them by default. Our father favored her because “she’s the baby,” and made me responsible for her because “that’s your sister. Her trouble is your trouble.” I walked away when I became an adult. Even if I did get along with her, I don’t go to casinos, and the thought of shenanigans with them, no ma’am Pam. Does me being a goody two shoes make me an *******? AITA?

