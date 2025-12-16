Older Sister Watches Younger Siblings While Mom Goes On Vacation With Her Fiancee, But When Mom Comes Back She’s In A Bad Mood

Imagine being the oldest of four children, and your mom goes on vacation, leaving you in charge. If you thought you did a pretty good job keeping everything running smoothly while she was gone, would you expect her to be grateful for your help or immediately critical of what you didn’t accomplish?

In this story, one mom is in a bad mood when she gets back from vacation, and her oldest daughter decides to tell her what she really thinks about this situation.

Let’s see how that goes.

AITA for telling my mom she should have stayed in California? Hi, I’m [22 F] and I wanted to ask if I am a jerk for telling my mother she should’ve just stayed in California. Basically, she went on a week and half long vacation with her fiancee and while she was gone, I took care of my three younger siblings who are 14,16, and 18. This means sending them to school and work outside of our usual driving to hang out and things of the sort. I don’t mind doing this, I love my siblings and although gas is expensive and I’m not really making that much money, I do what I can because I know there is no one else to help.

The week went pretty well.

We had a really peaceful week; we all delegated tasks and knew what chores to do and yes they fought here and there, but it was actually really nice to have them both gone. I picked them both up from the airport tonight and I already knew it was going to be bad when we got home. I will admit, I didn’t do some things my mother wanted me to do before she left (moving some of my new furniture downstairs into my room), but other than that, we kept the entire house clean and even cleaned and cooked before she came back to make sure when she came home it would be less stressful.

Her mom was clearly in a bad mood.

My mother and her fiancee ate dinner but I could tell she was already in a bad mood, which is understandable after a long flight, but when she got out of the shower and saw my little sister looking for her AirPods rather than being asleep (it was only 10:30 pm) she just kinda went off on us both. Talking about how she does too much for us and how she should’ve just stayed in California and how we didn’t even clean the bathroom. My younger sister told her that yes she should’ve just stayed over there since she clearly doesn’t want to be here.

She told her mom how she felt.

And I will admit I felt hurt. This isn’t the first time she’s done something like this after being away. I told her that the next she time she leaves to go on vacation or wherever she goes to just stay until she’s happy or just not come back at all because she always does this and it drags everyone’s mood down and that we did our best to keep the house clean and that I don’t know what it was she wanted from us but it doesn’t matter because she’s like this every time she comes back. She didn’t say anything and now I am wondering if I am a jerk for saying those things?

Maybe her mom will be in a better mood after she gets a good night sleep. Traveling can be stressful and exhausting.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

