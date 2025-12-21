Orphaned Teen Put All Her Inheritance Into Savings To Help Pay For Medical School, But Her Sister Spent Hers On Luxury Cars And Wants Her To Use The Money For Something Else Entirely

There’s no good time to lose a parent. It’s devastating when you’re a fully-grown adult, but when you’re still young the grief can seem impossible to handle.

AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s husband’s surgery with my inheritance/college money? My sister (27, female) and I (18, female) lost our dad a year ago. He was my only parent, as our mom was never in mine or my sister’s life. Dad left money (inheritance) for me and sister, and she used her inheritance to buy new cars and renovate her house. I live with my aunt right now cause my brother-in-law didn’t let me stay with my sister. I’m planning on using my inheritance money to pay for college tuition (I’ve always wanted to be doctor but haven’t decided which branch yet).

My sister and I haven’t been close for a long time. It started after she got married to her chronically ill husband, who was allowed to make backhanded comments about dad, mock his illness and make a scene at his funeral because he’s ill and shouldn’t be held accountable for his behavior. I’ve distanced myself, but my sister has been visiting a lot lately, venting about my brother-in-law’s condition. He’s been in and out of the hospital for heart problems, and is in need for a surgery. He brought up my inheritance money several times, but I ended up cutting the conversation. She then straight up asked if I could help to pay for her husband’s surgery, and she’d pay back in less than a year.

I felt uneasy because if I give her money from my inheritance, which is a large amount, there’s no guarantee she’ll pay it back before it’s time to apply for college. I’m taking a gap year, but I know my sister can’t pay back that much and I felt like I was risking my future. So I refused to help, and she had a meltdown at my aunt’s house calling me heartless and cruel with no empathy. She said that her husband’s health should be a priority and I needed to help because education is nothing compared to someone’s health. She asked if I’d be happy to see her as a widow and my nephew with no father.

My aunt suggested others pay, but the problem is that most people have cut my sister and her husband off. I argued that her husband’s poor health isn’t my fault after she kept blaming and guilt-tripping me. She kept crying and although my aunt decided to stay out of it. she said that I should be prepared for permanent damage in my relationship with my sister if I don’t help her now. She’s been sending texts and pictures of her family, telling me this is what I was saying no to – a happy healthy family with a healthy husband and father.

I cried and felt like I was being selfish, and not a good aunt or sister. I asked my friend and he said let them sell the cars and all the luxurious stuff they bought to afford the surgery, and warned me if I give them money I’ll never get it back and may not be able to go to medical school. AITA?

It sounds like her father left his two daughters each a substantial amount of money, and the fact is that her sister chose to spend all her money on expensive things.

The fact that she feels like she can spend her younger sister’s money too is completely out of order.

She knew her husband was sick before she bought the cars, and should have budgeted for his treatment then. The fact she didn’t shows that she doesn’t prioritize her husband’s health, and now she’s projecting this onto her younger sister.

This person agreed that the sister should have saved her own inheritance for her husband’s treatment.

While others doubted that, if she loaned them the money, she’d ever see it again.

Meanwhile, this Redditor called out the brother-in-law, who wanted her money but wouldn’t give her a place to stay.

They’ve made their own bed here.

