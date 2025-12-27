Delivery Guy Was Working His Last Shift Before He Started A New Job, But One Customer Made Sure He Would Never Want To Come Back

When you’ve handed in your notice and you’re waiting to leave a job, there are a whole lot of feelings you might have floating around.

Sure you’re excited for a new start, and hopefully better pay and benefits.

But perhaps you’ll miss your colleagues and some familiar customers.

There’s often a lot you won’t miss though – and on his last day, the guy in this story ran into one of those things.

Read on to find out how a customer made his last day one to forget.

Customer left 1-star review on my last day Today was my last day as a pizza delivery guy, because I’m switching jobs. However, today a customer left me a false one star review I really got a kick out of. It read: “I ordered curb side and checked in, waited twenty minutes, then a delivery driver walked by so I asked to get my order. He told me I had to check in on the app!”

The review only got more hostile from there.

It continued: “I showed him my phone showing I did have an order, and I had my flashers on like the app said. He told me, most people aren’t so ******* lazy and actually will walk twenty feet to get their order! Well I’m disabled from being shot in the back and have a hard time walking. When he brought me my order, I told him I’m disabled and can’t walk well enough to carry my two pizzas. He laughed and said, ‘Chill out, if you dropped them, it’s only pizza!’ Then, while walking away he said, ‘Whatever, lazy ******.'”

Yikes! Let’s see if there was any truth in this accusatory review.

The only thing that is true is that I told him to chill out. What he actually said was “Go get my ******* pizza” multiple times. I told him not to talk to me like that – then he started yelling more, to which I responded, “hey hey hey, chill out man. It’s just pizza. You’re yelling at me this hard about waiting for pizza, you understand that right?” He also wasn’t there 20 minutes.

But there was more to this guy’s review than meets the eye.

Typing out the review I see, I noticed he says he got shot – but in the another review my manager showed me, he said he had a stroke? I just thought this was pretty funny honestly. Some people man.

It’s super weird that this customer would make up two different reasons why he was unable to collect his pizza.

It seems like he really took offence to this delivery guy trying to calm him down.

Some people really just want to take their frustrations out on others.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This customer seems to have been intent on ruining this guy’s reputation, all because he had to wait a little longer than he’d hoped for his pizza.

He could have ruined a guy’s livelihood, and for what?

Because he was hungry?

Some people have no morals.

