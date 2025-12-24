Pizza Shop Employee Worked Hard To Get A Customer Order Right, But What They Wanted Was Barely Edible

In the food service industry, you get used to unusual orders.

Sure allergies and intolerances lead to menu items being tweaked, but sometimes these alterations are done out of pure preference.

And some of these alterations are questionable to say the least, as the pizza store worker in this story found out.

“Lightly cooked” pizza Once we had a customer who requested the pizza to be “lightly cooked,” and we were not really given any direction as to what that meant. Their pizza was a small (12″) cheese and sausage pizza, and given that the ovens and cooking stones around 600 degrees, a pizza like that probably took seven to eight minutes to cook. We pop it in the oven and let it cook for maybe five minutes and when it came out, it was a pretty good looking pizza. The cheese has barely started to melt, and its general appearance was white with just a touch of brown on the crust.

We make the delivery and hear nothing so we assume it was good to go but the manager wanted to make sure the customer was happy, so he called. The customer said it was okay but it was overcooked in their opinion. He promised to make note of it and if they called back in the future, we’d do better. Down the road a bit, they called back and ordered the same pizza with the same cooking request. This time, we cooked it for four minutes, and generally speaking it looked about the same as the first one but there was no color on the crust.

The pizza then got delivered, and the manager called. The customer said it was better, but still not what they wanted. The manager then spent the next 10 minutes on the phone with the customer trying to better understand what the customer wanted, in terms of how they wanted it cooked. The manager then told the customer we would make them another pizza and deliver it for free. He said that we’d cook it the way he thought they wanted it, and proceeded to tell us what to do.

We pressed out the dough, and before any ingredients were put on it, we tossed it in the oven for one minute. After that minute was up, we flipped it and cooked the other side for one minute. We then pulled it out of the oven, put on the sauce, cheese and sausage, and popped it in for another minute before call it done. We made the delivery and the manager called. The customer says they are pretty happy with how it turned out but it was still a touch over cooked.

So they made a note of how exactly the customer wanted their food, and proceeded accordingly.

From that point forward, when they called and ordered a pizza, we cooked just the crust for one minute on each side and only thirty seconds once the toppings were added. We actually made one once just to see what it tasted like, and it was gross. The crust was barely cooked and it was almost still in dough form – and the sauce, cheese and sausages were barely warm. Almost like room temperature. We weren’t fans, but it’s what they wanted…

It’s great that the manager and staff in this pizza store went above and beyond to create the pizza that their customer wanted.

Sure it was gross, but this kind of customer service will likely secure the customer’s order for years to come.

And hopefully they won’t get sick from uncooked pizza in the meantime!

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person wouldn’t have stood for such pickiness from his customers!

While others warned of how customers could exploit this.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had theories about why this customer might’ve wanted an undercooked pizza.

Whether they needed the pizza cooked lightly for medical or dental reasons, or simply prefer the taste, it’s great that these customers have found a store that are willing to cater to them.

Hopefully no other customers will exploit the kindness of the store.

It’s rare to find somewhere that will go above and beyond like this.

