Police Officer Tries To Intimidate Neighbors From Parking In Front Of His House, But One Visitor Dares The Cop And Drives Over His Traffic Cones

Imagine having a neighbor who complains whenever anyone parks in front of his house even though everyone knows it’s perfectly legal to park there. Would you park somewhere else, park there just to annoy the neighbor, or get revenge?

In this story, one person parks there anyway and gets revenge. Let’s read all about it.

Give me a parking ticket, I dare you. My aunt has a neighbor who I would best describe as an entitled jerk. He believes that he owns all of the street parking in front of his house, and he owns a corner property, so that’s a lot of spots. I’ve heard reports from family and friends who have parked near the corner that this man has come out of his house to tell them that he will key their cars if they don’t move because those are his spots.

This is quite ironic!

The best part about this, is that he’s a cop, so he knows just as well as us that those are empty threats because we are 100% legally parked (otherwise he could just as easily write up a parking ticket) and if he were to actually key someone’s car his insurance would probably be paying for a new paint job. He just thinks he’s intimidating because he hides behind a badge.

He got revenge.

The first time I drove to my aunt’s after getting my own car, I parked in front of the jerk cop’s house, so it was no surprise to me when I came back to my car later in the day and found some traffic cones propped up against the back of my car, all with the local Police Department label on them. Here is where I enact my petty revenge. I got into my car, my mother getting into the passenger side. As I started my car I calmly told her, “I’m putting my car into reverse and running those cones over.” My mother started screaming and protesting the entire time as I backed my SUV up and rolled the cones with my tires a few times until I was satisfied that they were flattened enough before finally leaving.

I feel bad for his mom freaking out, but the cop kind of deserved to get his cones run over for trying to intimidate people who are legally parked.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

Another person would’ve taken videos too.

Here’s a vote for turning to social media.

He may not have even damaged the cones.

This person is in an even worse situation.

There’s nothing worse than a cop on a power trip.

