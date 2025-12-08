Pregnant Woman Is Upset That She Got Clearance Baby Clothes And A Coloring Book For Her Birthday, But She Wonders If She’s Being Ungrateful

If you were a new mom, would you expect your birthday presents to be for you or for your baby?

When a soon-to-be mom opened her birthday package from her own mother, she wasn’t expecting luxury, but she also wasn’t expecting a gift that felt like a slap in the face.

After her mom bragged about splurging on new Birkenstocks the night before, this “gift” felt like a punch in the gut.

Read on for the story.

AITA for getting upset over a gift my mom sent for my birthday My mom has always been a pretty bad gift giver, but this has to be the worst. I’m an only child & I’m now expecting my first so for my birthday. She sent two baby outfits, one that her coworker got from tj max, and a couple of baby books and left all the tags on including the one that was on clearance. She then wraps a coloring book from tj max & some color pencils from the dollar store in some tissue paper with my name on it and puts it at the bottom of the box.

She was honest with her mom.

I just turned 29.. Idk if it’s my hormones but the low effort she put into this gift really upset me. She also forgot to say happy birthday & then forgot what age I was turning. When she called me to ask how I liked everything I couldn’t help but tell her I was a bit disappointed especially because just last night she went on about how she just bought herself Birkenstocks, she also knew I really wanted a diaper bag & would’ve been happy with that. AITA for being upset, i feel ungrateful but I just wish she tried a bit harder.

Was she wrong to be disappointed, or should her mom really have put in a little more effort?

Reddit commenters sided mostly with the daughter, saying it’s not about the price, it’s about the effort.

This person says your birthday is about you, period.

This person completely understands.

And this person says she wouldn’t be able to forgive and forget.

When “it’s the thought that counts,” this birthday box didn’t seem to count for much.

