Pregnant Woman’s Mom Wants Her To Have A Joint Baby Shower With Her Pregnant Stepsister, But She Thinks That’s A Really Bad Idea

AITA because I won’t do a joint baby shower with my stepsister who doesn’t have anyone close to her to attend except for my mom and her dad? My stepsister and I (both 26f) are pregnant for the first time. I’m due 6 weeks before her if my mom’s math is correct. My mom approached me about a month ago and asked if I would let my stepsister join my baby shower as an expectant mom to be. She said my stepsister doesn’t really have friends. She doesn’t have extended family she’s close to either. But I have both of those. I’ve had friends since preschool and other friends since I started my job. And I have my dad’s wider family who are ever present in my life even after he died when I was 7.

She said it would be a kindness and would show some family and/or sisterly support if I could make sure she and her baby are celebrated too.

I told my mom I would not do that. That firstly it would be a huge ask for mine and my husband’s family and friends to buy someone and their baby a gift who they don’t know and to expect them to bring two gifts. But also I’m not at all close with my stepsister and I told her that’s a big ask for me to share the experience with someone I do not speak to outside of the occasional family dinner. My mom told me it’s important to put all the childishness aside and come together so our babies can be cousins and so we can be a solid family unit.

What mom means by this is I was never close to my stepsister and it annoyed me when we first became stepsisters age 10 that I was expected to see her as a real sister and be close to her. That’s never how I saw her. She was in the family but not my sister and not someone I needed to be BFFs with. My mom used to tell me that I needed to be careful or I’d end up with nobody and she’d be all I have left in the world. She didn’t like that I wasn’t willing to be as eager as my stepsister was for a sister.

I think my stepsister’s eagerness lasted all of three years before she realized it was one-sided and backed off. But mom continued to want me to treat her like a sister. There were times she got really angry with me because my extended family let me include friends in my time with them if we went anywhere and I invited friends but never my stepsister and I never tried to include her in my extended family. This was always dad’s family btw. My mom’s parents died before I was born and her only sister is in and out of prison. So no family connections there.

After I said no to including my stepsister in the shower my mom texted me for 10 days solid telling me to reconsider and she sent me a bunch of co-shower ideas. I warned my best friend what mom was doing too and luckily she didn’t contact her but she’s on alert. My stepsister also reached out and told me she really would like if we could share and she said I always had everything while she never had much and she doesn’t want that for her baby too. She told me to think of it as setting the cousins up to be close because she wanted our babies to be cousins for real. I told her my answer was still no.

Then mom texted me about 35 times (at last count) asking me what was wrong with me, where did she go wrong, and how could I say no to an upset pregnant mom who’s the closest I ever got to having an actual sister. She told me it’s childish and very disappointing that I would behave this way as an adult and expectant mom. AITA?

Her mom is trying to manipulate her. She does not have to have a joint baby shower with her stepsister. It was okay to suggest the idea, but no means no.

It might be embarrassing for the stepsister.

Her mother is asking way too much of her.

It’s not the end of the world if her stepsister doesn’t have a big baby shower.

