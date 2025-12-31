Project Manager Took His First Day Off In Months, But His Phone Kept Buzzing All Day With Work Messages

Work-life balance is important for all employees.

This project manager just took his first day off in forever to have lunch with his family, but his team won’t stop messaging him all day.

Read the full story below.

got guilt-tripped for not answering messages on my day off So I’m a PM, and honestly, I barely ever take time off, like maybe once every few months when life really forces me. Last Friday, I finally took a day because my family was actually getting lunch together for the first time in forever. Everyone’s been busy, and it felt kind of important to show up for once. I told my team on Wednesday that I’d be out on Friday. Reminded them again on Thursday afternoon. Set my status. Put it in the calendar. Literally did the whole parade so nobody could say they didn’t know. I even wrote: “Quick heads up, I’m offline tomorrow, so I won’t be checking anything at all.”

This man got these messages while having lunch.

Anyway, Friday rolls around, and I’m at the restaurant. It feels kinda nice, honestly, and the food finally hits the table. I look at my phone once and see it buzzing, and I’m like, okay, I’m not doing this today. I put it face down. Then around 11:40, my dev pings: “Hey, sorry to bug you on your off day, but can you check something real quick?” “Real quick” is never real quick, dude. I ignored it. Then around noon, my manager texts me some: “We needed your input on this” type of message, like I’m just waiting at home staring at my laptop on my day off. Bro, I’m literally sitting across from my parents, whom I haven’t had a proper meal with in like five months. I’m trying to eat like a normal human for once.

And he got guilt-tripped for ignoring them.

I got home around three and checked messages, and of course, it’s all the passive-aggressive stuff like: “Would’ve been nice to hear from you earlier” and “Ok, we figured it out, but just keep an eye out next time.” Next time what? Next time I take a day off? Ok, sure. You preach balance, and then melt down the moment someone is not glued to Slack. Like, what’s the point of time off if you’re basically punished for actually taking it?

Give the man some space! Work is getting a bit too clingy.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

Here’s an idea.

This one speaks from experience.

This user is piping up.

Here’s a good system.

Some valid suggestions from this person.

Managers need a breather, too.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.