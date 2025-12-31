Renter Watched Roommates Skip Every Chore, So She Finally Snapped And Sent Photos Of The Mess To The Group Chat

Shared housing requires teamwork, but not everyone shows up with the same cleaning habits or sense of responsibility.

As the mess piled up, one renter realized they were doing far more than their fair share.

Eventually, they reached a breaking point and started documenting the grime her roommates refused to address.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not cleaning up after my roommates and constantly nagging about it? I have 6 roommates, and some are great about cleaning up. Some are very, very busy and cannot seem to complete the chores that are assigned on time.

This has left one renter with more than her fair share of the work.

This means that I often have to do small tasks that they probably don’t even know I do, like wiping the sink edges down or cleaning windows. I feel bad sometimes because they are so busy, but I get really irritated when I ask nicely for them to do their chores and they simply cannot.

She tries to give them the benefit of the doubt, but eventually ends up stooping to their level.

I am as busy as them, but I know it is harder when they weren’t raised to clean up after themselves. I get ticked sometimes and send pictures to our group chat about dishes in the sink, toothpaste spit on the mirror, etc., but sometimes I feel bad about doing it afterward. AITA?

Sounds like new roommates might be the best solution here.

What did Reddit think?

Having six roommates generally isn’t very conducive to being a clean freak.

Much like a marriage, it can be difficult to rectify multiple sets of needs.

This user agrees that maybe it’s time to move on.

Sure, calling people out can feel harsh, but letting resentment build would’ve been worse.

And if the group chat gets a little spicy, maybe that’s the wake-up call these roommates needed.

