Renter’s Roommate Treated The Living Room Like A Midnight Call Center, So He Was Forced To Question How Much Disrespect He Had To Tolerate Before Speaking Up

Shared living spaces only work when roommates clearly respect each other’s needs.

One renter is forced to endure his roommate’s loud phone calls, even late into the night.

So as both his patience and his sleep go out the window, he contemplates just how much more disrespect he has to tolerate before speaking up.

AITA Roommate on phone weekdays past 11pm Roommate takes calls in the living room during weekdays past 11 p.m. He does this in the living room, and I can still hear him.

His roommate doesn’t seem to understand just how disruptive he’s being.

He claims he’s using his normal voice, but nah, it’s still loud as heck. And it’s really annoying, like I’m just trying to sleep. It’s not like it’s the weekend. I don’t care on weekends at all.

It seems like he’s not even trying to be quiet.

The last time I went off on him because it was nearly 12:30 a.m., and he was slamming the door too. Like IMO, if they’re not whispering and it’s past just 11 p.m., they’re being jerky. Everyone knows full well you whisper at night when you want to talk to people. It’s the most reasonable guideline ever. AITA to tell him to be quiet and stop taking calls past 11 p.m. entirely?

A little basic courtesy would go a long way here.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks this fed-up renter is right to finally start laying some ground rules.

Maybe one more conversation will finally help his roommate see things his way.

Headphones were invented for a reason.

His roommate needs a crash course in being a decent roommate.

