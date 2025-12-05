Retail Worker’s Friend Lies To Their Manager So She Can Skip Work For A Party, So The Worker Tells The Truth And The Friend Gets Fired

Nothing exposes a friendship faster than one person’s bad decision.

So, what would you do if your friend skipped work for a party, and in the process, lied to your manager by telling them that you agreed to cover the shift? Would you go along with it to keep them out of trouble? Or would you let the boss know that your friend lied?

In the following story, one friend finds herself in this situation and chooses honesty. Here’s what happened.

AITA for getting my friend fired from her job? So my friend and I (22F) both work in retail. I had planned for weeks with my boyfriend to go home during the weekend so we could visit my family. Two weeks ago, on Friday, my friend called me and told me that the guy she was speaking to had invited her at the last minute to a desert party, and she wouldn’t be able to make her shift, so she asked me to cover it for her.

Her friend lied to the manager.

I had that Friday off, and my bf and I were planning on leaving early since the drive is like around 4-5 hours. I told her I can’t cover for her, and she got really upset. She ended up telling our manager that she had a family emergency and that I said I’d cover for her. So when my manager called me and asked me why I wasn’t at work since my friend said I would be working her shift, I told her the truth, and my friend ended up getting fired. Now she’s really upset with me, saying I threw her under the bus. AITA?

Eek! Her friend was super desperate, and that never ends well.

She did the right thing. Clearly, this girl is a terrible friend and a questionable human being.

