Roommate Realized His Friend’s Girlfriend Was Living In Their House Without Paying, And Now He’s Struggling With Whether To Call It Out Or Keep The Peace

Sharing a home gets complicated fast when someone starts acting like a tenant without actually being one.

So, what would you do if your roommate’s girlfriend began spending most nights at your place, using the space as if she lived there, and even letting herself in when your roommate was gone, all while never contributing to the bills that keep the house running?

Would you put a stop to it or let it go?

In the following story, one roommate finds himself facing this very decision and wants some advice before proceeding.

Here’s what happened.

AITA: My Roommates GF is over 4-5 nights a week and it bug me. I live in a sharehouse with two other mates, and over the past 6 months, one of my roommates’ GF has been staying over sometimes 4-5 nights every week, and all weekend. She stays in his room a lot of the time. However, she does cook her meals here, uses the living room to watch TV, sometimes stays here even when my roommate isn’t around, and will often walk in the house without us even knowing.

She doesn’t affect him, but he’s still not okay with it.

The thing is, it’s not like she’s directly affecting my way of living in my own house, but it kinda makes me mad that we pay bills and utilities, and she can get all the benefits of living out of the home without having to pay. I will note she also has a bit of anxiety, so I don’t want her to be upset or think she’s not welcome, but it just bugs me in the back of my mind. I’m a pretty chill guy, but not afraid to bring something up with my housemate, which I will do, but yeah, I wanted to share and get some opinions. AITA?

Eek. This is a tough situation, and it can cause problems if he handles it wrong.

Let's check out how the fine folks over at Reddit think he should proceed with this situation.

