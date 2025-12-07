Rude Driver Kept Blocking A Tenant’s Car In, So They Found A Way To Move The Offending Vehicle To A Hidden Away Spot

When you have assigned parking spots at an apartment, you need to make sure that nobody uses them without permission.

What would you do if someone kept parking in your second spot, which trapped your car until they moved it?

That is what happened to the tenant in this story, so eventually he found a way to move their car into a hidden away area to teach them a lesson.

Repeatedly block in my car in private parking? Good luck finding and getting your car out. I live in an apartment building which has end to end parking for two spaces per apartment, and access to the parking levels (1-5) are done via a locked automatic roller door which people can only get through if they have a remote for it (or sneak through behind someone else).

I only have a single car, and sometimes I let my friends park in the space in front of my car if they give me notice, so I generally park at the back of the double space (plus it’s easier for my neighbors who have two cars). Earlier this year, a random car began parking in front of mine on Friday afternoons, meaning I couldn’t go out with my car on Friday nights, annoying, but not the biggest issue when you live super close to the city.

This continued nearly every week over about 5 weeks when I didn’t park my car at the front of the bay (which I began doing), but times I planned to leave the space free for friends coming over or whatever, the car appeared again. I made repeated attempts to stop this behavior by leaving notes, which escalated into leaving print outs of a photo of the car with the license plate clearly visible and an explanation that if it happened again I’d press charges and/or have the vehicle towed.

Well, it happened again, and this time it was still there Saturday afternoon when I had been planning on going away with a group of my mates. My guess is, someone went out on Friday, got drunk, and decided to pick up the car “later”, not concerning themselves with the inconvenience it caused anyone else.

It clearly hadn’t moved, as my my aggressive note telling them to move off was still there sitting limply under their wiper blades. I figured enough was enough, it was time to have the vehicle towed, so I called building management and eventually calling a towing company, who refused to help because the space was on the third floor, and they can’t get any trucks up to that level because of the height and space restrictions.

Ordinarily most people would be pretty much screwed at this point, and I will admit I briefly considered sitting on the hood of the car until the jerk came to pick it up whilst sending my mates on their way without me, but they would have had to work out a new arrangement for transport as one car wouldn’t have cut it. Fortunately for me however, my parents only live 30 minutes away, and have a garage where I work on one of my cars that’s getting at the tail end of a minor restoration.

One of the things I use pretty often is a set of Vehicle Positioning Jacks, to jam my project car right up against the wall of the garage to minimize the space it takes up. For anyone that doesn’t know, Vehicle Positioning Jacks are basically devices that slot under each wheel, then lift the car up on hydraulics so you can free wheel it in any direction. Whilst I hadn’t originally gone to retrieve them, when I had to take my project car off them, a bright idea came to my head.

None of my mates minded spending an extra hour to screw someone over that had interfered with us, so we grabbed the jacks, and went back, propped the car up, and wheeled it out. Six guys can easily move around a small hatchback, so we pushed across the level slowly and carefully, to an area where there isn’t parking, but is a load supporting pillar with space enough for a car behind it, in a little section of the garage where it isn’t lit, and is completely out of the way.

Typically there’s a guy on my level that parks a motor bike there, but he isn’t meant to, and I doubted he minded. We dumped it between the pillar and the wall, with the nose pointing towards the wall, I took back my angry note, the jacks, and we left to enjoy our weekend. When he came back Monday afternoon after the long weekend the car was still there, which was no real surprise considering there was only about a foot of space for movement between the pillar and car, and another foot or so between the car and the wall.

From the fact the front wheels had changed we’re guessing they did try to get it out, unsuccessfully. It eventually went later in the week, though I’m not exactly sure how they managed it. I never saw that car again.

I wish we knew how the owner ended up getting the car out, but whatever the case, at least he never brought it back.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

