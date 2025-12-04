Rude Homeowner Yelled At A Contractor She Hired About Messing Up Her Lawn, So They Complied And The Construction Resulted In Major Mistakes

It’s never a good idea to tell a contractor who’s working on your house that you think they need to do things differently.

In fact, it’s downright STUPID.

But you know how people can be…well…stupid.

Take a look at what happened after a woman who liked her booze complained to her contractor.

You’re destroying my lawn! “I lived next door to a couple of high functioning boozers living in a pretty big villa. Their screaming matches at night were legendary. This is relevant because it says something about their communication skills and ‘scream first, think later’ attitudes. They hired a contractor to expend their concrete balcony. Two concrete columns were already constructed when they were putting in the beam. During or shortly after the pouring of the beam, the lady of the house wakes up hungover, and at some point, she realizes that there are two jack posts that are holding up the beam while it’s drying. Those were on some heavy footers that were on the grass lawn.

She was gonna get what she asked for.

So the yelling starts. How dare they destroy her grass like that! Get those jack posts out of there immediately! A discussion ensues and the contractor makes her sign something before removing the jack posts and the footings. The beam did not collapse, but it is clearly V-shaped now.”

A word to the wise: let contractors do their work and stay out of the way…

