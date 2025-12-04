Rude Shoppers Left A Mess In The Fitting Room, So One Fed-Up Employee Made Them Clean It Up With A Smile

Working retail means dealing with every kind of customer — from the polite to the downright unbearable.

When one employee got stuck managing the fitting rooms, she quickly learned that people can be shockingly inconsiderate.

But instead of losing her cool, she found a clever and petty way to make them regret their mess.

Retail changing room chaos I’ve worked several retail jobs, and by far the worst position, task, or assignment is the fitting room. People are crazy, rude, weird, and entitled.

One of my favorite ways to teach these people a lesson was when we had to count them in and out of the rooms. As we welcomed them in, we would count the number of items they had and give them a tag with a number on it. Then, they would come back and have to hand me the tag and their items.

The number of times these people would just leave their hangers or the stuff they didn’t want to buy on the floor or the benches of the fitting rooms was ridiculous.

I would always very politely send them back, and then smiling—like I’m stupid as ****—I would sit down the items that they were going to purchase.

Then, I’d dump everything that they had left on the floor on top of it while I rehung and counted to make sure they had the same number of items leaving as they did coming in.

The sighs of frustration and impatience were so rewarding.

This employee’s little act of rebellion didn’t break a single rule, but it did break plenty of egos.

What did Reddit have to say?

Here’s what it might sound like if customers were actually held accountable for their rudeness.

Some customers proudly don’t behave this way.

This user avoids retail stores altogether.

In the end, the customers left annoyed, and she left satisfied.

Nothing beats revenge served with a retail smile.

