School Lunch Lady Recognizes Hungry Students Who Don’t Have Money, So She Secretly Pays For Their Meals Out Of Her Own Pocket

A little compassion can change someone’s entire day.

This woman works as a high school lunch lady and constantly faces students who can’t afford lunch.

Instead of replacing their meals with a plain cheese sandwich, she quietly pays for their lunches herself.

Even though she may be expelled for doing so.

Is she doing the right thing? Check out the full story below and weigh in.

Risking my job as a lunchlady by feeding kids with no lunch money I work as a lunch lady in a high school. Our school does not get free lunch unless you are approved for it. For that, paperwork has to be filed for the student to receive it. Many times, that does not happen. Many times, the kids do not have lunch money.

This woman pays for the meals of kids who do not have lunch money.

Protocol is to give them an alternative meal that consists of a cheese sandwich and all the sides that we offer plus milk. We always have two veggies and two fruits as sides. The sadness and embarrassment of telling these kids that I have to replace their trays is too much for me to handle. I pay their lunch even though we are not allowed. I let it slide more times than I can ever admit. But no child will ever go hungry in my line.

She believes feeding the hungry is worth every cent she spends.

After a while, you know which kids are truly hungry and they know to come to my line. We do not make much working our jobs. But it’s worth it to spend what little I have to ensure those kids won’t have an empty belly. If you have extra money this time of the year, call your school district and ask to pay off some lunch balances. It means the world. ❤️

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

You are an angel, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

People are grateful to her.

Yes, indeed.

Finally, this user’s mom did the same thing.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some are working in a cafeteria.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.