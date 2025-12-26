She Didn’t Text Her Boyfriend While He Was At Work, And He Got Upset About It, Saying That She Must Not Love Him

Communication is important in any relationship, but you can’t spend all day texting or calling when you have other things to do.

What would you do if you avoided texting your boyfriend while he was at work because he is busy, but he got upset and claimed you must not love him?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and she doesn’t think she did anything wrong, but her boyfriend insists she should have texted.

AITA for not texting my bf while he’s at work? I (20 F) have been dating my boyfriend (21 M) for a little under 2 years.

From the beginning of our relationship, we’ve had these random and stupid fights that are pushing me towards breaking up. For some context, I am a full time college student while also working a part time job.

My bf dropped out of high school and has floated around different jobs (nothing wrong with that), but always made sure to be working in order to have an income to support his mom (who has a mental condition that prevents her from being able to work).

I would feel guilty breaking up because he relies on me financially as well in order to take care of his mom because his part time job doesn’t pay enough. However, I feel like I’ve had to deal with/put up with so much from him. After these fights he makes me question if I’m actually crazy and that I’m being a jerk, hence this post.

Earlier today, my bf texted me good morning before he went to work like usual. I texted him good morning once I had woken up and told him that I was heading out to class. I have multiple classes each day so I’m usually busy for a decent amount of time, but still make an effort to text my bf to see what he’s up to.

However, when I know he’s working (he does blue collar work) I know not to text him frequently or I wait for him to text me first because I know he either is driving or working heavy/dangerous machinery and I don’t want to distract him while he works. Today I knew he was working and so after I texted him good morning I waited for him to respond on his own time. I noticed that he hadn’t texted me for a while but didn’t think much of it because him and I were both busy, and after six hours I finally get a text from him, however it was a long nasty message about me.

It was so long that I had to click on the actual message to see the whole thing. To sum it all up, he called me a whole bunch of different nasty and derogatory names and pretty much said that I was a horrible gf and didn’t love him because I “didn’t even bother to check up on him” the whole time he left me on delivered.

He said that he left me delivered on purpose to see if I truly cared about him and would text him after being on delivered for a while. Genuinely I was gagged because are you kidding me.

I was waiting for him to text me all day after he left me on delivered and he knows my text patterns and reasoning for why I don’t want to bother him at work. I genuinely don’t know why he would do and say that, instead of just texting me back to have a normal conversation.

But he’s so adamant that I’m in the wrong so now I don’t really know. So AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

