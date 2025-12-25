Employee Had To Call In Sick, And That Made Her Company Miss Out On A Job. And When She Went To Work The Next Day, Her Employer Was Furious About It.

Getting sick is never fun, and it is often inconvenient not just for the person but also their employer.

What would you do if you got sick and had to miss a job you were going to do for an employer, but then, when you felt better the next day, you went in to another job, but then your first job got mad?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she isn’t sure if she did something wrong by calling in sick.

AITAH FOR CALLING IN SICK Yesterday, I was on my way to work and began to fell really unwell.

When an illness comes on fast like this, it can be awful.

I had to pull over and spent the next 30 mins retching it took me 3 hours to get home, I had to keep pulling over. I called in sick to one job and they were understanding.

Everyone understands that people get sick sometimes.

I was supposed to be house sitting for a friend whilst they went out for the night I also had to cancel that. I offered to pay them the money on what they had missed out on.

Why would her friend be upset?

I spent the whole day and night in bed sleeping I woke up this morning feeling better so went to work, my friend has gone mental at me because I went to work this morning and didn’t go to hers last night. I can’t tell you how unwell I felt yesterday. AITAH.

Has the friend never heard of things like the ’24 hour’ flu or other illnesses where you just get sick for a day? It isn’t uncommon.

