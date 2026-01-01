Daughter Sent Out A Confusing, Uncomfortable Group Text About The Holidays, And Her In-Laws Aren’t About To Let It Go

Thanksgiving with the in-laws is for only the bravest among us.

What would you do if you accidentally un-invited them to everyone’s least favorite holiday? One woman recently asked for advice on this exact messy situation.

Here’s what went down.

AITA-Thanksgiving Drama already!

I usually celebrate every holiday with my husband’s family.

I did not spend Thanksgiving with my side of the family last year.

Always tough figuring out how to divide the time.

My sisters and I are not the closest but we try during the holidays.

I mentioned to my husband that I wanted to spend Thanksgiving with my sisters this year and he did not seem to have any issues.

An understandable request.

I announced to my husband’s siblings the following via text:

“Hello Family. This year, I will be hosting Thanksgiving at my home with my sisters”.

“I look forward to celebrating Christmas and New Year’s with you”.

That’s a little confusingly worded.

My SIL said: “Oh nice! We’ll all celebrate thanksgiving at your home + sisters”.

But that’s not what my initial message read.

Can’t really blame her for reading it that way.

I replied with I would rather not.

I hardly see my sisters and would like some quality time with them.

Probably why they’re not close.

(I felt the need to clarify because she was acting like she didn’t understand).

One of The Brothers says: Oh, so we’re not invited? Why are you dividing the family?

(He meant his side of the family. Both sides only see each other at random birthdays)

A little dramatic on his part, but the original poster wasn’t clear.

I replied with: I would like to spend Thanksgiving with my sisters. There is no need to make this a problem.

We will be spending Christmas and New Year’s together.

If she’s still invited.

Needless to say, They are all mad at me.

They left the chat.

I know that My husband understands where I am coming from but he is mad that they are mad and has to deal with this before the holidays.

This sounds like a headache for all involved. Let’s see how the good people of Reddit chimed in.

Language is an inherently flawed communication medium.

