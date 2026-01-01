Shop Owner Bartered A Job For Pizza, But When His Subcontractor Tried Claiming The Extra Box, He Was Forced To Take Back What Was Rightfully His

Working in close quarters can blur boundaries, especially when teamwork turns into entitlement.

One shop owner noticed this the hard way after lunch leftovers sparked a clash with his subcontractor.

What should’ve been a simple barter ended up showing just how presumptuous people can be.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not giving a pizza away. I own a small specialized welding shop. Most of the time it’s just me working, but the 3–4 days a week I have a subcontractor that comes in. Today a guy comes in that’s a cook at a local restaurant that has really good pizza. He wants a small piece welded and a couple holes drilled — half hour or so of work.

So instead of payment, this shop owner really just wanted a couple boxes of ‘za.

I said no problem, and he asked how much, so I said bring us pizza for lunch and that will be good. So I do the job, and the guy brings two pizzas and a bottle of pop for lunch. So the subcontractor and I enjoy pizza for lunch, but we had a whole pizza left over.

But conflict soon arose over the leftovers.

At the end of the day, we’re heading home and he says to me, “I’m taking that other pizza home for the wife and I.” I said no, that’s my pizza. He kinda laughs and grabs the pizza box. I said I was serious. He gets mad, calls me an AH for being selfish, and says that he and I are a team. I explained how it’s my shop, my tools, my consumables, and me that did the job. So I’m taking it home for my supper! AITA like he thinks?

This must have been really good pizza.

What did Reddit think?

This subcontractor should definitely work on his manners if he wants to continue getting work.

There’s no question in this commenter’s mind that the subcontractor was out of line.

Making assumptions is usually a one-way ticket to trouble.

This subcontractor really pushed his luck here.

This business owner was simply enforcing the boundaries this subcontractor was trying to skirt right past.

His shop, his pizza! It’s as simple as that.

