Shopper Tried To Check Out His Groceries Peacefully, But When A Rude Woman Cut In Line, He Taught Her A Hilarious Lesson In The Parking Lot

Some people go out of their way to ignore basic manners.

When one woman cut in line and pretended not to see the person right in front of her, she picked the wrong guy to act invisible around.

By the time she got to her car, he made sure that she finally saw him loud and clear.

Steps I front of me at check out now wait while I put your shopping cart behind you car. Just happened at the Stater Bros in my neighborhood. Big girl and I reach the checkout counter.

I’m there first, and she pretends not to see me, then steps in front and puts her items down. I say out loud, “So you’re going to pretend I’m not here?” Still pretends not to see or hear me. I’m 6’4”, about 225 lbs. Hard to not see me. Anyways, we’re in the express lane.

She’s done, I’m done, and as I’m walking to the car, big girl leaves her shopping cart in the stall next to her car instead of pushing it ten feet to the cart drop. I yell at her as I’m walking to my car, “The cart drop is right behind you!” Again, she pretends not to hear me or see me.

So I said, “Don’t worry, I’ll get the cart for you.” I take the cart and place it directly behind her car as she starts to back out. As she rolls her window down, I say, “I bet you see me now,” and walked off!

She wanted to act like he didn’t exist, so he simply reminded her that he did.

There’s nothing better than getting the last laugh.

