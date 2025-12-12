Sibling Didn’t Tell Her Neglectful Sister Where She Would Be Getting Her New Dog, So Her Sister Got Upset And Called Her Unreasonable

Caring for pets requires responsibility, effort, and compassion.

This woman was preparing to get a new dog with her father after losing their previous one.

Her sister asked where she would buy her new dog.

But she refused to tell her because her sister has a history of neglecting her pets in the past.

Did she make the right decision? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not telling my sister where I am getting our dog? My father and I are getting a dog together. We live close to each other, and we have had a dog together before. We are getting a double-coated dog. We are buying and not adopting because we couldn’t find any dogs that are suitable for us. Either for the lifestyle or the home we can offer.

This woman’s sister plans to get a dog, too.

My sister, who is 31 years old, has been talking about getting a new dog with her boyfriend. They also have a 7-year-old daughter. My sister has been trying to figure out where we are getting our dog. Because she has a clear interest in getting that same breed of dog.

She thinks her sister doesn’t deserve to care for a new dog.

I have refused to tell her anything. My reason for that is that her previous dog, which was a long-haired collie, was not kept well. They also have a cat that is afraid of dogs and will attack if a dog goes too close. Every time I visited, the dog’s nails were overgrown, its fur matted and knotted, and the dog was very underweight. My sister’s reason for that was that the dog wouldn’t allow itself to be taken care of. This wasn’t true because it allowed me to brush it and cut its nails without any issues.

Her sister didn’t feed her dog well.

For the food part, she said the dog’s belly was sensitive. And that it could only eat kibble once a day, which I also noticed wasn’t true. With my sister’s consent, I tested what the dog could eat by giving it other foods, and the dog was fine. But still, my sister didn’t change the dog’s diet, making it very underweight. (The dog is no longer with us, unrelated to those reasons.)

Her sister’s cat would not play well with a dog, either.

The reason for the cat’s behavior is because our mother let her dogs near the cat. Despite knowing that one of the dogs would be aggressive toward it. That dog attacked the cat, giving it trauma and a fear of dogs.

Now, her sister is mad at her for not telling where she would be getting her dog.

My sister is upset with me for not telling her where the dog is coming from. But I haven’t told her the reason because I know she would get mad. However, I have explained everything to our father, and he agrees with me. So, AITA for not telling my sister where we are getting the dog?

Protecting animals means keeping them away from neglectful owners.

