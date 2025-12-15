Sister Threw A Fit About A Guest Using Her Room, But Her Brother Ended Up Being The One Losing Sleep Over It

Even the most peaceful households can erupt over something as who’s sleeping where for a weekend.

So when a man’s sister refused to share her empty bedroom with a visiting relative, he was the one expected to make the sacrifice.

But considering he actually contributed to bills while his sister just expected everything handed to her, this didn’t sit right with him at all.

AITA for not wanting to give up my bedroom and sleep on the floor? I (25M) live with my parents. My job is remote, so I save money this way. I still contribute to bills and do chores, so I’m not a bum.

The house is pretty sizable, so usually space isn’t an issue.

There are three bedrooms and one recreation/prayer room in the house. One is mine, one is my sister’s, and the master bedroom belongs to my parents. My sister is in college far from home, so her bedroom is vacant for most of the year except during holidays.

But when family came to town, things went south fast.

We have a relative (40F) coming to visit tomorrow. For a long time, I was assuming she’d stay in my sister’s vacant bedroom. She’s an adult, so surely she’d know not to go through my sister’s things and would simply be sleeping in her bed at night. We would clean the room and put on fresh sheets once she left, too.

His sister wasn’t happy about this at all, and somehow he’s the one who was expected to pay the price.

Well, my sister found out that a guest was going to be taking her room and she flipped out, saying she was uncomfortable with a “stranger” (only my mom is close with this relative) staying in her room. So my parents asked me to put a mattress on the floor of the prayer room and sleep there. I’ve done that before, and it is not the most comfortable.

This didn’t sit well with him at all.

I asked if I could at least stay in my sister’s bedroom while the relative was visiting, but my sister didn’t want that either. I told my sister she was being unreasonable — I’m her brother, I wouldn’t mess with her stuff. AITA for not wanting to sleep on the mattress on the floor for a few days and wanting someone — either me or the guest — to sleep in my sister’s bedroom?

The real problem here is his sister’s entitlement.

What did Reddit think?

A golden child definitely wouldn’t be told to hit the air mattress.

His sister definitely isn’t in a position to be making these kinds of demands.

It’s not fair for her to hold dibs on a room she doesn’t even use, let alone pay for.

If his sister can throw a fit, then why can’t he? At least he’s financially contributing.

If she wants to keep her room off-limits, maybe she should take a lesson from his book and actually pay for it.

Until then, she needs to remember how to play nice with others.

