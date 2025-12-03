Sister Wants To Come Dancing With A Friend In The Big City, But They Don’t Want Any Part Of It

Well, this is definitely a tricky situation for the Reddit user who wrote this story.

On one hand, this person wants to be nice to their sister, but on the other hand, they’re not up for a night out in a chaotic city, dancing the night away.

Read what they had to say on Reddit and see what you think.

AITA for telling my sister I won’t take her and her caregiver dancing in the city? “My sister has Down Syndrome. She’s fairly high functioning but lives in a group home and attends a day program during the week. We were never super close growing up — she was always hanging in her room, listening to music, dancing, and watching Disney movies while I’ve always been more into the outdoors, sports, and socializing. We’ve always respected each other’s space growing up.

My sister basically never calls me — we’ve maybe talked on the phone 4 times in our lives. But out of the blue, she called me twice one day, left a voicemail (which she never does), and then called again the next night. I was at a baseball game both nights and didn’t answer the first time, but I called her back the second night. Turns out, she’s making plans for us to “go dancing in [a major city]” with someone she kept calling her “sister.” I was super confused because we don’t have a sister. I eventually figured out that “Hailey,” a staff member at her group home, is who she’s referring to.

I’ve met Hailey at a holiday party before — she’s nice, playful, and treats my sister really well — but this whole thing feels very out of character for my sister. My family even commented on how strange it is that she’s suddenly calling me so persistently. Anyway, her plan is for me to drive to her place (60 minutes each way during rush hour), pick her and Hailey up, and go “dancing” downtown. On a Friday night. In a crowded, expensive city. I really don’t like dancing, especially in that kind of scene, and frankly, I don’t think my sister would enjoy it either — the music, the crowds, the chaos. I told her it didn’t sound fun for me and suggested our dad, who loves to dance and would genuinely have a good time, should come. She was very clear it had to be me, her, and Hailey.

I honestly don’t know if she genuinely wants to hang out with me, or if she’s trying to set me up with Hailey. She’s mentioned “her sister” a couple times in weird ways, and I’ve picked up on subtle things before. Hailey is fine, but she’s not my type, and I would never act on anything because of her professional role in my sister’s life. So now I’m stuck between: Cancelling and potentially hurting my sister’s feelings or making her feel rejected Going and being miserable all night in a chaotic setting I don’t enjoy Doing all the planning and logistics for something I didn’t ask for and don’t want I honestly just want a chill night to unwind, not be a chaperone for a random “dancing” plan that feels half-baked and awkward.”

