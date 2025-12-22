Father-To-Be Has To Choose Between Seeing The Birth Of His Child Or Being At His Terminal Father’s Side, And He’s Not Sure He Made The Right Choice

Life is full of difficult choices, some more so than others. It’s hard to know if we’re doing the right thing, especially in situations where it seems like there is no right answer.

AITA for skipping my child’s birth to see my terminal father? I had to make the hardest decision of my life a week ago and I want some AITA judgment to see if I made the right call.

My wife went into labor a few weeks earlier than expected and she ended up giving birth at the hospital.

But it was bad timing.

The day it happened, she told me that she was in the hospital and needed me. However, I had just left the house an half hour prior to go see my father who was likely about to die (he did a few hours after I arrived).

I decided to see my father one last time and I felt like it was more important than seeing my child’s birth because I will raise him and see him everyday for the next 18+ years. I really needed to say some things to my father before he died.

My wife and the rest of her family are furious at me, saying that birth is one of the most important parts of our lives and I needed to be there to support my wife and see the child.

Obviously, I didn’t want this to happen. But I felt seeing my father for the last time was important especially since I hadn’t seen him in weeks and we weren’t on good terms… which we eventually resolved, thankfully. AITA?

This person says sorry and congrats? You did what you could.

This poster says NAH but think of your wife.

Another person agrees: these actions are valid, but so are wife’s feelings.

This person says NAH but your wife has a right to be mad.

Another person points out that although they are NTA, he has a lot to make up for.

This was a literal life or death moment.

