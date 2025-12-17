Strange Car Keeps Parking In A Reserved Parking Spot, So The Employees Block In The Car To Prevent The Driver From Leaving

Imagine parking in a parking lot and coming back to your car to find a note telling you this is reserved parking spot and not to park there again. Would you park there again anyway, or would you find somewhere else to park?

In this story, one person keeps parking in the same parking spot even though the employees keep leaving notes telling the driver not to park there. On day three, they decide to handle it differently.

Let’s read the whole story.

Take my parking spot? Our whole department will block you in. I work in the IT department of a small school district. Parking is somewhat tight for us as we have five people and only five spots that are reserved for our building. On Monday when I pulled up for work I noticed that there was a car parked in the senior director’s space, so he took the next best spot and so on and so forth until I was forced to park in another lot. Initially, nobody was upset as the spots aren’t marked as reserved (They are in their own lot directly outside of our building), so we left a post it note under their wiper saying, “Hi, the spaces in this lot are reserved for Technology staff only. Please park in the visitor spaces Tuesday. Thanks!” And we left it at that.

But it happened again on Tuesday.

Tuesday rolls around and this person is parked in the same space again! We’re a little annoyed at this point but decide instead to leave another note that was slightly more aggressive. “Do NOT park in these spaces. They are reserved.” We made some jokes about towing them and blocking them in, but decided against it in the end.

Three strikes, and you’re out!

Wednesday, this morning, I show up for work and of course this person is back in that same spot. As a department we decide that three strikes is enough and surround this person’s car with our own cars so they can’t maneuver away at all. It turns out that the person was a parent helping with a theater project and at three oclock she knocked on the door to the building. She declared that we were “very funny” and should move our cars. We normally stay until four oclock and told her that she could wait until then for us to move.

I think she probably learned her lesson.

She began to swear and yell at us but we just shut the door to our building and went back to work. Four oclock comes and we all clock out to leave. As i walk past her car she gave me the most delicious death stare that followed me all the way to my car. I guess we will just have to see if she parks there again tomorrow!

If that woman parks there again tomorrow, she’s asking to be towed!

