Struggling Woman Stopped By A Liquor Store, And She Got An Unexpected Compliment From The Cashier That Lifted Her Spirits

This woman was trying to buy alcohol at a liquor store.

She was genuinely surprised when the cashier made a random comment that boosted her confidence.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

The lady behind the counter at the liquor store just made my year. And I want to do better because of it. I go to this liquor store by my house a couple nights a week. I’m not supposed to drink, but I do. I stopped drinking for almost two years. I fell off the wagon when my husband and I got fired at the same time. Anyway, that’s the backstory.

This woman doesn’t have a stable job and only does DoorDash.

When I went in tonight, it was like she was excited to see me. As she was ringing me up, she said, “I just have to ask, what do you do?” I don’t do anything. I do Doordash right now.

The cashier honestly told her that she looked like someone “impressive.”

I just stop in at the end of the night to grab a couple of shots before home. She said I look like someone impressive. She said that I give that air. Thank you, liquor store lady. I needed that more than you know.

She highly appreciated the random comment from the stranger.

My husband and I moved here three years ago. And I have no friends. He doesn’t even tell me I look pretty anymore. Are you hiring? Hah.

