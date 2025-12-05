Student Kept Telling Her Friend To Go To Sleep So She’d Stop Skipping Classes, But When She Started Acting Overly Controlling, She Crossed A Major Boundary

Sometimes being a “helpful” friend can turn into being an overbearing one.

One student thought she was doing the right thing by reminding her friend to adopt better sleep habits and stop skipping class.

But when her friend ignored her advice yet again, she ended up taking things too far and the situation started to feel more like parenting than friendship.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I ignored my friend for a day because she keeps ignoring my advice? So, my friend J (20F) likes to stay up late. She’s well aware that she sleeps in and that she won’t be able to wake up for classes if she stays up, but she does it anyway.

So, I try to make her go to bed if I see her awake late (her online status on Discord, basically). It’s happened several times now that she slept in and missed her classes when she said she would go—solely because she stayed up late and I forgot to remind her to sleep. Well, yesterday (or tonight, more like) I saw her up again at 1 a.m., even though she had classes this morning.

I told her to go to sleep—it took a bit of convincing, but in the end she said okay, and I thought that was that. It’s 11 a.m., and she just woke up, because she said she’d go to bed but stayed up till 3 a.m. instead.

She obviously missed her classes, and I’ve told her before that if she keeps doing this, I’ll just ignore her until the next day. Well, today I decided to actually do it, since every time before she had an excuse like, “My friend isn’t going,” or “The classes are merging today—too many people.” WIBTA if I actually went through with ignoring her for constantly ignoring my advice, even though she knows she should be going to bed?

You can give as much good advice as you want, but that never guarantees the other person is going to take it.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this student may be getting a little too involved.

This behavior is really crossing a line.

Friends shouldn’t purposely try and punish other friends.

This commenter has a valuable perspective.

Sometimes being a good friend means backing off, not taking over.

Her heart was in the right place, but her approach wasn’t.

