Student Suggested A Gingerbread House Based On A Teacher’s Home, And Joked About Taking Photos For Accuracy. So His Friends Accused Him Of Making The Idea Creepy.

Group projects sound fun until everyone suddenly disagrees on how to handle the project.

So, what would you do if your friends wanted to build a gingerbread house modeled after your professor’s home, but the moment you joked about getting photos, everyone acted like you’d turned the idea into something creepy?

Would you try to reason with them? Or would you just let the whole thing go?

In the following story, one student finds himself in this situation and opts for the latter, but still can’t stop thinking about it.

Here’s what happened.

AITA if I(and a group of people) make gingerbread house based on someone else’s house? (Let me give context) Not so sure how to explain this, but basically, some friends and I are going to be taking part in a gingerbread house competition in a couple of weeks, and someone suggested the idea of making a gingerbread house based on the house of one of our professors. The said professor is a chill older guy who has hosted some casual parties at his home, and most of us (not all) have been there before for the end-of-the-year parties he hosts. The professor will be there at the event, but not as a judge. It’s also not a serious competition, just something for fun.

It all started as a joke.

Anyways, I suggested going to his house in a trench coat and sunglasses, taking pictures of the outside like I was in a Sci-Fi Noir Thriller. Now, this was a joke, but I think I didn’t do a good job of making it clear of that, and I weirded people out. It was then suggested that we do the house from memory in order to avoid being creepy. I said that we should ask the professor politely for pictures of his house and explain our intentions. I was then told that doing that would be very creepy, and I didn’t really see how, but I decided to have a short think about it.

Then, he got to thinking about it.

Anyways, I thought, “Ya know, I’d like someone to tell me they were making a gingerbread house based on my house if it were me.” I suggested that we should probably inform the professor that we were making the gingerbread house based on his house, so that when he saw it, he wouldn’t feel weirded out. It was decided not to do the idea to avoid an argument. I said, “Hey guys, I know I made a joke about taking pictures of the guy’s house, but maybe we should just put the idea to a vote, since I don’t want to ruin anyone’s fun.”

It’s over, but he still can’t stop thinking about it.

I was then told, “It wasn’t weird until you made it weird.” My first thought was: “The idea was always weird. If you can’t ask someone about doing something without it being creepy, then it was never a good idea.” I chose just not to say anything at all, and we pivoted, like people were suggesting we do. Anyway, now I keep thinking about the conversation, and I’m trying to figure out who was wrong in this situation, and what I maybe should’ve done differently. AITA?

Wow! What an odd situation altogether.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about everything that happened.

This person thinks he’s awkward.

For this person, it’s about bad communication skills.

According to this comment, they should’ve asked the professor.

Here’s someone who thinks the group was functioning perfectly.

He should just let it go.

Eventually, he and everyone else will forget about what happened.

