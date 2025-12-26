Student Wants To Leave Home For Her Dream University, But Then Her Father Gets Emotional And Her Sister Says He’ll Be Heartbroken

Growing up means wanting things your family isn’t always ready to let you go for.

What would you do if your dream school finally felt within reach, but the people you love most made you feel guilty for wanting to leave home?

Would you stay close to them? Or would you follow your dreams?

In the following story, one student finds herself in this predicament and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting to leave my home for college? I’m a 17-year-old Senior High School Filipina student who is nearing graduation (3.5 months) and currently applying to college. I’ve already gone through my admissions in De La Salle University Diliman, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, and the Department of Science and Technology (Scholarship). I’m arranging my requirements with the University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo (my dream school).

Her sister is not making the choice easy.

I’m weighing down my options in college since I still have 3-6 months to figure out where I would like to go. I’ve already talked with my dad about going to Manila for College, especially the housing in a dorm-type arrangement. He already gave me his blessing the day before, after constant rejection of it being too far away, and an emergency happens in either my parents or me… I get his point in that, and I’m currently feeling guilty now since I’ve had my talk with my sister (27F), telling me that I should not pursue it due to my dad being sad. I just felt my heart break at that point because I was basically choosing between my home and my dream. I know it’s not the end of it all, and I am currently arranging for DLSU-D. I’ve already finished the KLD application. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels so conflicted now.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think she should handle this situation.

This person thinks she should chase her dreams.

Yet another person who suggests she follow her dream.

As this comment explains, her father will get over it.

According to this reader, you only have one life.

She should go for it!

The worst thing in life is growing old and having regrets.

