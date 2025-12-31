December 31, 2025 at 10:55 am

Taco Bell Announces The Return Of Some Of The Most Beloved Items That Had Previously Been Removed From Their Menu

New Taco Bell Items

Taco Bell is constantly changing its menu, and sometimes that means removing items that people really love.

They do, however, monitor what people are saying, and sometimes they bring back the items with enough demand.

In this video, several of these items were announced. The video begins with the TikToker saying, “Taco Bell is bringing one of the GOATS back tomorrow, along with some other items. It’s going to be a great day, let’s get to it.”

He is really excited for these updates!

Taco Bell Menu Update

He reveals the first item, saying, “The Quesarito is back tomorrow, December 18th. This is a burrito rolled in a quesadilla. When you look at line of the greatest inventions of all time, it goes wheel, light bulb, quesarito!”

Wow, he really loves this thing!

Taco Bell Menu Item

Next, he says, “The cheesy dipping burritos are also coming back. You can get these with the slow-roasted chicken, you can also get the steak. They have the creamy garlic sauce paired up with it, and these were delicious the last time I had them.”

Another great option!

Taco Bell Menu Items

He ends the video hinting that even more announcements will come next year. He says, “If 2026 is happening like I’ve heard whispers of, it’s going to be a huge year for Taco Bell because they never slow down. In the meantime, the quesarito is back!”

He is clearly a big fan of Taco Bell, and I can’t blame him.

I’ll have to keep an eye out to see when they arrive and give some of these things a try.

Check out the full video below to see all the items that are coming to a Taco Bell menu near you.

The Quesarito is back at Taco Bell and 2025 is ending on such a great note! You can get them starting tomorrow along with the Cheesy Dipping Burritos along with the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries. Are you grabbing any of these from @tacobell ? #tacobell #fastfood #fastfoodlife #food #foodlover

The people in the comments seem very excited about it as well.

This commenter wants the $2 Chipotle ranch grilled chicken burrito.

The volcano menu was fire.

I want to try it too!

Taco Bell loves keeping their menu fresh and updated.

