Teen Created Art To Heal From A Past Trauma, But When Her Friend Turned It Into Gossip, It Left Her Feeling Completely Betrayed

Everyone deserves a safe space to process difficult experiences, especially when they’re still learning how to heal.

But one teen quickly realized that not everyone in her circle understood the meaning of privacy or compassion.

Soon, the artwork she created to cope, meant for her eyes only, became the center of a cruel group chat blast.

AITA for blowing up on my friend after she leaked private art I made. I’m 17, and about two months ago I started therapy for something that happened to me. Art ended up being the only thing that really helped. I do digital art, but I’ve never posted it or really saved it anywhere.

A week ago, my friend “Lacey” messaged me saying she saw the art on my phone and that it was “harmful” and “disgusting.” I kinda lost it on her and sent like 15 long messages because I couldn’t believe she said that or maybe even went through my phone. She left me on read, so I thought that was it.

Then a few days later my other friend “Kyle” DM’d me asking what was going on and sent a screenshot of some group chat. Lacey had sent almost half of my art in there, told them I made it, and there were like 12 people in the chat — some I barely know. I was terrified because yeah, without context the art looks bad, which is why I kept it private. I messaged Lacey again, and she said people “deserved to know how gross I am.”

I know the drawings look weird because of what I went through and how complicated everything feels, but it was the only thing that made me feel a little better, and now I do feel kinda gross. AITA??

