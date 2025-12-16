Teen Worked Long Hours At A Bakery To Save Money, But Her Mom’s Babysitting Demands Put Her Income And Her Summer Plans At Risk

Most teens juggle school, work, and family, but the balance gets tricky when everyone wants something at the same time.

One teenage bakery worker started to feel the heat when her mother pushed her to give up her shifts so she could babysit her younger brother.

But when her mother offered a rate that didn’t even come close to her normal wages, she found herself torn between making money or disappointing her family.

AITA for not babysitting?? So I’m in high school and I work at a bakery washing dishes for $9 an hour. Since I’m on summer break, I work 8 hours a day, 3 days a week.

After work today, my mom asked me if I could watch my brother Monday and Wednesday in a couple weeks because his daycare teacher will be out of town. The thing is, I work Monday and Wednesday.

She said if I actually played with him she would pay me $30 a day, which is significantly less than what I would make if I went to work instead. When I told her that, she said that I could make up the hours Tuesday and Saturdays.

But at that point, I’m losing almost my entire week for maybe $60 since I already watch my brother Fridays and the bakery is closed Sunday. So if I make up the hours, I have to work all week (it’s summer, I don’t want to do that), or I don’t make up the hours and lose a bunch of money (I don’t want to do that either; I happen to like having money).

I feel like it’s an unfair situation because I can’t really say no. He’s way too young to stay home alone, and it’s pretty short notice to get a sitter. AITA?

All this teen was trying to do was protect her hard-earned paycheck.

No one should be expected to drop all of their responsibilities, even for family.

