Teenage Girl Wants To Give Away Clothes She No Longer Likes, But Her Mom Thinks She Should Keep Them Because They Still Fit

Imagine being a teenage girl with a bunch of clothes that fit but you no longer like. Would you keep them and wear them, or would you get rid of them so you could wear what you really like instead?

In this story, one teen girl and her mom are arguing about clothes, fashion and growing up. The teen wants to express herself and her sense of style, but her mom is giving her a hard time about it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my mom to look into the present and not the past My (15) mom (53) and I recently had one of our biggest fights ever. For context it’s important to know I wanna dress in a V-Kei style, but my mom doesn’t allow it. The fight was about the fact I wanted to sell my old clothes on Vinted. For about 2 years I’ve only been thrifting and wanted to sell my old clothes to new people.

She decided to get rid of everything she doesn’t like anymore.

I went through my closet, picked out clothes I didn’t like or didn’t fit me anymore. I asked my mom to look through the pile because she might want to give something to struggling family members or neighbours. As she looked through the pile she looked more and more angry. When she finished she looked at me and asked if I was crazy. I asked why and she told me because I’m “throwing things away” that still fit me, aren’t that old yet or aren’t torn.

I think this might be more about her mom not wanting her daughter to grow up.

I told her in the last 3-2 years I’ve found my style. And around that time I’ve bought new clothes to figure myself out. I now know I don’t like them anymore and want to give them away. She told me I was crazy since I always say I wanna be environmentally friendly by not buying fast fashion, but then throw away my old clothes after 2 years. She also said she wants her old baby girl back.

She defended herself and her style, but her mom wasn’t having it.

We’ve been having more and more fights recently and I somewhat “snapped” (cringe I know). I told her to look into what I am NOW not what I USED TO BE and that people nowadays are a lot more accepting of my style unlike in her youth. I also told her I wouldn’t go into work or into an interview in a full Usagi from Lyrica type look. She didn’t believe me. Told me that I also need to adapt if I want everyone else to adapt to me and that im putting way too much pressure on her and emberassing her. I’m really unsure about this situation, my friends tell me im right, but they always do. So, AITA?

It sounds like her mom doesn’t like her new style and doesn’t want her to grow up and express herself. She wants her to be her little girl forever. That’s not going to happen.

I think she’s being responsible and generous by wanting to give away or sell her old clothes instead of throwing them away.

