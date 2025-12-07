Teenage Girl’s Boyfriend Dumps Her And Starts Dating Her Stepsister, But The Girl’s Mom Thinks He Should Stop Hanging Out At Their House

Imagine having a daughter and stepdaughter who both have a crush on the same guy. The daughter dates him first, but then he breaks up with her for the stepdaughter. Would you be okay with the boy and the stepdaughter hanging out together at your house, or would you think that would be really inconsiderate to your daughter?

AITA for not wanting my stepdaughter’s boyfriend at the house because he’s my daughter’s ex? I have a daughter, Ally (16) and my husband has a daughter, Mia (15). They go to the same school, but they aren’t close at all. Ally had a crush on this kid Leo for about a year. She would talk about him to me a lot, and I would try and give her tips on how to get closer to him. Eventually they became friendly, and I encouraged her to ask him out on a date, which she did, in March, and they started dating.

She brought Leo to our house eventually, and he was a sweet, quiet kid, kind of awkward but nice. I thought they were a good fit because Ally is similar. Leo spent a lot of time at our place over the few months he and ally were together, but in early July, he dumped Ally, seemingly out of the blue. Ally was devastated, and I did my best to help her through it.

Three weeks later, Ally finds out it wasn’t really “out of the blue”. According to the grape vine, Leo had a crush on Mia, and heard through friends that Mia also had a crush on him, so dumped Ally to have a chance with Mia, and they were now together. Ally was even more upset.

She lives between here and her mother’s house but our place is closer to Leo’s and their other friends so they’re here more often. This has been really miserable for Ally, who I sometimes runs into them in the den or kitchen. To be clear, I don’t think Mia is doing this on purpose, the girls don’t have any conflict but aren’t close and we don’t force them to be. I don’t think Mia is thinking about Ally at all, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

Ally has really been struggling and has been withdrawing more and more when she is home. I brought up to my husband that I didn’t think it was fair for Mia to be bringing Leo over to the house, given the circumstances. My husband said it’s Mia’s house as much as Ally’s and that if Ally can have a boyfriend over Mia can too and he wasn’t going to tell his daughter she can’t spend time here. His other reason for wanting them over here is that he doesn’t want Mia to start hanging out at Leo’s, as Leo’s dad had some legal trouble a while back (not anything related to children or Leo) and is very permissive, so he prefers the kids hang out here than there.

I see his point but Ally is really having a hard time bumping into Leo. My husband thinks it’s teenage drama that needs to be got over, because in his words Leo will be onto the next girl in a few months and he’s not making his daughter feel pushed out over a boy no one will remember by Christmas. I understand his point, but in the meantime it’s my daughter that’s feeling pushed out and like no one cares about her feelings.

I have full custody so it’s not like Ally can go anywhere else, while Mia has a whole other house if she could be bothered to drive there. I know this is just teenage crap and maybe I’m being overprotective but my husband is acting like I’m off base for even suggesting there might be a compromise. He keeps saying I’m feeding into teen drama. So AITA?

