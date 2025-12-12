Teenage Girl’s Grandma Insists On Giving Her A Little Money After Their Visits, But Her Mom Doesn’t Think She Should Take The Money

When you have an elderly grandparent, it is the right thing to help her out whenever possible.

What would you do if you were going to your grandma’s house every day after school to help keep her company and clean up, and she wanted to give you a little money for it?

That is what is happening to the granddaughter in this story, but now her sister and mother are upset that she took the money.

AITA for taking money from my granny So, I am 15f, so basically, I go to my granny house for like 40 minutes Monday to Friday to kind of clean make sure her fridge is full.

But she keeps a clean house already, so I pretty much just talk to her and grab a snack or 2 because she buys a lot of junk food and sometimes, I do dishes, but my mom comes on Sunday to do a deep clean. So, I rarely have too actually clean. The main thing am supposed to do is make sure her fridge is full and report that back to my mom, but the other stuff is just some perks.

Anyways, when I started going to my grandma’s house my mom told me that I wasn’t allowed to take money from her even if she insists. I want to make it clear I didn’t ask my granny for money. But most times at the end of the week she gives me 30$ and tells me to go have fun with my friends.

My stupid self-told my sister about it and she ended up getting mad at me and snitched to my mom and now am with the whole am disappointed in you talk. I am sorry but I don’t feel like I should feel bad because I didn’t ask for it and rejected the money on the first at so technically, I followed my mom instructions.

It just 30$ a week plus am the only grandchild that goes and visit grandma every weekday, I feel like my grandma really appreciates it (I don’t do it for the money, I have been visiting her mostly every day since I was 9 and she just started giving me money like last year). My mom is disappointed that I don’t feel remorseful for taking the money, but it not like I stole it and my grandma is right in the mind.

She uses a walker but she remembers practically everything, so am I wrong because I don’t think this is a big deal, but my mom and sister are upset. AITA?

