Teenager’s Mom Pushed An Unexpected Babysitting Gig On Them, So They Fed The Little Girl A Bunch Of Candy And Listened To Heavy Metal Music

Watch your 6 year old without being asked? Absolutely. “This happened several years ago (early internet days). I was around 16 or so, and my mom was going back to college to get a degree. One Saturday morning she said that one of her classmates was coming over for a study session. No big deal, I was in my room studying (for a college-level AP course) anyway, so I didn’t really pay much attention. Cue arrival of classmate: a 40-something lady… with a 6 year old girl in-tow.

I didn’t realize that until I opened the door for them and invited them in. My mom immediately gushes over the kid and suddenly I’m being volun-told to watch her while they study (to say nothing of the fact that I have my own studying to do). Kid’s mom is perfectly happy to scoot the kid my way without so much as a “would you mind?”or a “thank you”. I later discover that this was planned all along and my mom purposefully didn’t tell me because she knew I’d refuse. Fortunately for me, the girl is really sweet and well-behaved. But I have nothing, absolutely NOTHING that would remotely interest a 6 year old. My mother tells me we can just listen to music in my room or whatever.

Now, bear in mind that every single CD I owned was not kid friendly and she knew this. I said.. Are you sure you want a 6 year old listening to Pan—YESJUSTGOANDWATCHHER. Oooookay! Off we skip to my room. Here’s where the malicious compliance starts! Now, I’m a chronic nibbler when I’m studying. I had a big ziplock bag of candy on my desk. Kid immediately spots the candy and politely asks if she can have some. Cue my most devious Grinch smile. I was told to watch her.

So I’m going to watch her…eat this bag of candy. Imagine if you will, a 6 year old girl and a 16 year old girl listening to stuff like Pantera and Tool and chowing down on candy. After our respective parents’ two hour wine-and-complain session–err, I mean study session, mom came to fetch kiddo. By this point, the sugar high was starting to take effect (I know, it’s not real but this kid got super hyper!). Kid starts zooming down the stairs and channeling her inner “cat at 3 am”barreling through the hallway. Her mom has to strap her into the car and it looked something like a human trying to hold onto a buttered, live, electric eel. As my mom is watching them leave, I spy her glaring at me out of the corner of her eye. “What did you do to that poor child?” “Oh I just gave her some candy and we listened to Pantera.”

“YOU WHAT?” “I tried to tell you but you said you didn’t care, just to go watch her.” The sudden realization of a 6 year old hyped up on sugar and singing heavy metal hits my mom like a ton of bricks. She wants to say something but sounds like a rusty old engine trying to start. She doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry. “Don’t you have some Mmmbop or something a little more kid-friendly in your collection?” …blink. Well, if you had told me beforehand, I probably could’ve borrowed something from a friend, or went and rented a cartoon movie or something, but you just sprang it on me, so I made due with what I had. Shrug. There really was nothing she could say. But you can bet she NEVER asked me to babysit again.”

