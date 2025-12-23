Tenant Saw Their Entitled Neighbor Continually Take Parking Spots, But When They Spoke Up She Flaunted Her HOA Connections

Parking etiquette can make or break the peace in a shared building.

One resident was at their wits’ end when a neighbor began claiming parking spaces that didn’t belong to her.

But when they tried to confront her, she was quick to brag about her connections to the HOA.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I’ll park where I choose I live in a block of flats. We have two parking lots for the residents. The big parking lot holds nearly all the cars.

Parking has traditionally been a bit of a headache for this tenant.

The parking lot where I park only has 5 bays, and it is close to the back entrance. My flat is almost next to that door. All the bays are unreserved, and it is first come, first served.

And another tenant continually makes matters worse.

We have a ‘lady’ who also uses the parking lot, and when she goes out she puts a bucket in the bay so that nobody else takes her parking. She also regularly will use a different parking spot for her big people carrier. I generally don’t care, but when she parks in such a way that I battle to get out, then I get upset.

But when they try to confront her, she makes it clear she’s not budging.

I have tried talking to her to ask that she makes sure that I can get out. She tells me in no uncertain terms that she is married to the chairman of the HOA and she will park where she wants, and if I have a problem to take it up with the chairman of the HOA.

This lady can’t just do whatever she wants.

What did Reddit have to say?

What if this bucket were to, say, suddenly go missing?

It’s time to start recording some blackmail material.

Who’s to say this scorned parker can’t also make their case with the HOA?

If this commenter was in this situation, they wouldn’t hesitate to play dirty.

This renter wasn’t asking for royal treatment — just a place to park their vehicle.

There’s no one worse than a person who believes the rules don’t apply to them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.