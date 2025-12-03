December 3, 2025 at 2:55 am

The Louvre Stopped Using Nintendo 3DS Audio Guides and Fans Threw a Mock Funeral Outside the Museum

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is sad…

The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris, France is no longer using Nintendo 3DS audio guides and a group of visitors deiced to stage a mock funeral for the device in front of the building.

The video showed a group of mourners with a vigil set up outside the Louvre.

The text overlay reads, “POV: the Nintendo 3DS is no longer an audio guide at the Louvre after 13 years.”

The caption to the video reads, “RIP to the Nintendo 3DS audio guide at the Louvre Museum. We paid our respects outside the Louvre in Paris to an iconic partnership between gaming and art. 2013 – 2025. The 3DS served its purpose and now a new system will take its place next month.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

These folks were pretty upset by this news…

