They Broke Up And Got Back Together, But Now He Doesn’t Know What To Get Her For Christmas

The stress of knowing exactly what to get your loved ones for the holidays can often feel insurmountable.

What would you get a partner who broke up with you and got back together with you just a few days before the holiday season? One man recently asked for help navigating this situation on Reddit.

Here are the details.

WIBTA If I don’t get my partner a fancy Christmas present?

My partner was going through some personal stuff and dumped me last Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

We are both mid 30s and have been together for most of this year (10mo total, 11 at Christmas).

We have discussed plans to be together for the rest of our lives but aren’t engaged and don’t live together (we both rushed into brief marriages in our 20s) yet.

Seems like this partner has some impulsive tendencies.

Not sure if this is relevant but I make approx 3x what she does.

I was shocked that she would end the relationship in the rapid way she did – we ended up having a long talk and got back together on Sunday.

This guy sounds like he’s a little inexperienced in dating.

I think she doesn’t view it as us having broken up, just me supporting her while she was going through a rough time.

So. Christmas is coming up.

The moment of truth.

I had planned on spending a few thousand on some nice jewelry for her in a kind of “This isn’t a ring but there is some heavy intention behind it and I love you with all of my heart and want to be with you forever” kind of a Christmas.

Now I’m thinking maybe a sweater and a couple Brenee Brown books could be a better idea for both of us.

You don’t say.

And it would put us in a more equal footing in what we are giving each other for Christmas, cost wise, but not in a ratio to our incomes (the idea of which I find a little off putting but see online).

I being selfish because I want to save money?

Or is it wise and realistic to ask for a year of commitment before I start dropping a lot of money on gifts? WIBTA?

There’s a lot going on with these two. Let’s see what wisdom Reddit had to offer.

The true meaning of Christmas is coming out one way or another.

