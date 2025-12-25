TikToker Went Viral For Her Video About Krispy Kreme, But Then The Company Used It For Marketing Without Paying. Now She Wants Compensation.

People sometimes go viral on TikTok or other platforms for the most unexpected reasons, and it can be a lot of fun.

That is what happened to one older woman several years ago. She enjoyed her fame, but recently saw that her viral video was being used as part of a marketing campaign, and she wants compensation.

So, she made a new video about it. Before looking at that, take a look at the funny original video that she made about Krispy Kreme:

It is pretty funny, and seen by millions of people, but then the video was used in this marketing promotion between Krispy Kreme and Maxibon:

They never contacted her about it at all, so the TikToker made a video to discuss it. Her video starts out with her saying, “Something rather disturbing just happened, and I want to share it with you. As most of you know, during the pandemic, I created a video that went viral.”

Oh yes, she is iconic. Then she explains the issue, saying, “But what happened recently is that there is a collaboration between Maxibon and Krispy Kreme, and they have put up a video using me, using my image, using my words, to sell their product. I am not credited, I am not paid for it.”

I can see how that would be very frustrating.

She then adds, “I think this happens all the time, but do you think maybe big corporations take advantage of people like me because I’m a woman? Because I’m an older woman? Because they consider I have no clout?”

And she ends the video by saying, “What I am interested in is fairness, compensation, and respect. Don’t you think that’s fair? Let me know.”

I certainly agree with her. She should have at least been asked to use her video.

Watch her full video here:

@akorzen I was shocked to see @maxibonaus use my first viral moment in their ad without permission. After multiple failed attempts to reach them, I’m speaking out. This isn’t just wrong—it’s likely illegal. I’m open to working with brands, but using my original content without credit or pay is unacceptable. creator influencer krispykremelady anniekorzen ♬ original sound – Annie Korzen – Annie Korzen

Take a look at the comments as well.

This person thinks they need to pay her, and she replied that they came to an agreement!

Her fans will reach out to the company.

Yup, she deserves to get paid!

At least this story has a happy ending.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.